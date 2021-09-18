Everton vs. Aston Villa prediction: Demarai Gray can cause problems for Villa’s defense.

When Everton travels to Aston Villa for their next Premier League match, they will be seeking to keep up their good form under Rafa Benitez.

The Toffees are a shocking 41/20 favourite with Grosvenor Sport to win, while Villa are 7/5 favourites and a draw is 47/20.

Demarai Gray, who joined Everton for less than £2 million from Bayer Leverkusen, has had a wonderful start to the season and is showing signs of being the signing of the season, according to Tom Phillips of The Inside Track.

Both teams have had contrasting openings to the season, with Villa needing to find their feet in the absence of Jack Grealish, while Everton have had a near-perfect start under former Reds manager Rafa Benitez.

Benitez has had a fantastic start at Goodison Park, and his transfer window business appears to have paid off as he chops and alters his tactics to get the best out of his Everton side thus far this season.

Demarai Gray is a scorer who can score at any time. – 5/18 8/11 for both teams to score

Stats for the team

With two wins and two draws in four league games versus Everton, Villa is undefeated. Only two of their previous 15 Premier League games with the Toffees had ended in a win, with seven draws and six defeats.

Everton has won three of their last six league away games against Aston Villa, the same number as they had in their previous 29 travels to Villa Park.

Player information

Demarai Gray, a winger for Everton, has scored three goals in four league outings.

Douglas Luiz, a midfielder for Villa, is prone to committing a foul or two, having already committed six this season.

H2H

This will be the 225th encounter between the two clubs in all competitions, with both clubs having 82 wins and 60 draws.

With 76 wins to Villa’s 75 and 55 draws, Everton has a tiny advantage in the league head-to-head record.

Form

Everton have had a solid start to the season under Rafa Benitez, with three victories and a draw leaving them level on points with Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United. “The summary has come to an end.”