Everton versus Norwich City prediction: Demarai Gray will help the Toffees get back on track.

Rafa Benitez will be trying to put his Everton side back on track against Norwich City after missing out on the first domestic cup of the season and a disappointing loss at Villa Park.

With Grosvenor Sport, Everton are 4/6 favourites, Norwich City are 23/5, and a draw is 11/4.

Tom Phillips of The Inside Track believes Demarai Gray can help Everton get back on track following a weekend loss to Aston Villa and a Carabao Cup exit on penalties to QPR.

However, with the tactician ready to face a Norwich City side that has yet to win this season, the last week could just be a minor snafu.

The Canaries won the Championship at the first time of asking last season, but a rocky start has put David Farke’s team at the bottom of the Premier League standings with five consecutive defeats.

Both teams to score and Everton to win – 27/10 Demarai Gray to score at any point in the game – 11/4

Stats for the team

Everton has only lost one of their last seven league home matches against Norwich City, winning four and drawing two.

Norwich won three of the first four Premier League encounters between the two sides, but only two of the next 14 matches in all competitions.

Player to keep an eye on

Demarai Gray appears to be the best addition of the season, as well as the best value. At about £1.7 million from Bayer Leverkusen, it’s almost illegal to allow a player to reach the levels of performance he’s displaying so early in his Goodison Park career.

Most significantly, he appears to be enjoying his sport and shows no signs of slowing down – I believe Leicester City and Leverkusen will be disappointed at the end of the season.

H2H

This will be their 60th encounter in all competitions and their 53rd in the league.

With 23 victories, 19 draws, and 17 loses, Everton has the better overall record.

Form

