Everton transfers: The Blues are planning a £2 million striker bid, while Napoli have set a price for Lorenzo Insigne.

Everton kicked off their Premier League season with a 3-1 victory over Southampton at Goodison Park over the weekend.

New contracts have been signed. Rafael Benitez’s side had Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray in action, but it was Richarlison who stole the show on Saturday afternoon.

Summer recruits were shown to fans throughout the country for the first time, and more business is expected to be done at a number of teams.

Everton might be one of the teams that receives additional reinforcements, but which players are on their way?

We looked into the most recent rumors.

Lingard, Jesse

The Express (Daily)

Manchester United’s asking price for Jesse Lingard has reportedly been reduced from £30 million to £20 million.

The English midfielder had a fine loan spell at West Ham United last season and has sparked interest from the Hammers, Arsenal, and Everton this summer.

It remains to be seen whether the Toffees will make a play for the 28-year-old.

Hoppe, Matthew

Ekrem Konur is an Ekrem Konur is an Ekre

According to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, Everton is considering an offer for Schalke striker Matthew Hoppe.

The Blues are thought to be one of the clubs interested in the 20-year-old forward, who has been linked with a move away from Germany.

Everton executives met with Schalke representatives to obtain “information” about the American teenager, according to Konur.

He also revealed that the Blues are considering a £2 million bid for Hoppe.

Insigne, Lorenzo

Area of Naples

If Everton wants to recruit Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne this summer, they will have to pay £26 million.

Last week, Italian news outlet Il Mattino reported, through Sport Witness, that the Blues had contacted Insigne’s agency about a possible transfer to Goodison Park.

According to a recent source, the Serie A side is reportedly requesting £26 million for the 30-year-services. old’s

Insigne’s current deal expires in a year, and he previously worked with Benitez at Napoli.