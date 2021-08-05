Everton supporters have all said the same thing in response to James Rodriguez’s Instagram post amid transfer rumors.

The midfielder has been linked with a move abroad this summer, with Porto and AC Milan among the latest clubs to be mentioned as potential destinations.

Rodriguez has been advised that he is not in new manager Rafa Benitez’s plans for this season, according to The Washington Newsday, and he is free to depart if the proper offer is made.

However, following the Colombian’s recent image uploaded on social media, some admirers are beginning to speculate that those plans may still change.

The photo, which he shared to his 46 million Instagram followers, shows the former Real Madrid playmaker welcoming a new addition to his family by introducing a new dog.

“My new little companion has arrived,” read the captain of the post.

This is only a few months after they received a King Charles Caviller into their midst.

Several Blues flocked to Twitter to express their thoughts on what the message could represent.

“So James has just gotten a dog, which means I don’t think he’s going away, hope I’m not proven wrong,” @Benbrizzle speculated.

“James having a new dog at his apartment in Liverpool indicates he’s not relocating, right?” tweeted @efc alex18. Right??”

“Mans just brought in a dog!” said a third user. He has no intention of leaving.”

“Not trying to be humorous or anything, but why would @jamesdrodriguez name his new dog Tuebrook if he wasn’t staying?” another remarked.