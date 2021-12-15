Everton players slammed Rafa Benitez after he was assured he was not to blame.

After Everton’s recent defeat against Crystal Palace, Gabriel Agbonlahor labeled them as “extremely awful” and “lack of a style of play.”

The Blues were defeated 3-1 at Selhurst Park on Sunday, dropping to 14th place in the Premier League rankings with only one win in their past ten games.

Rafael Benitez’s team were the authors of their own demise, giving the ball away needlessly for two of Palace’s goals.

Because of their sloppy play, Benitez admitted after the game that his team ‘is not great in possession.’

Agbonlahor, a former Aston Villa striker, agreed with the Spaniard’s assessment and believes Everton are in ‘serious problems’ this season.

“It’s pointless to hide behind a lie when Everton are so bad and lack a style of play.” According to Football Insider, he said.

“They appear to be in need of Demarai Gray’s brilliance to score a goal.”

“It’ll get tougher for them as the season progresses; there are no easy games in the Premier League.” The rest of the season will be difficult for them.

“Other players have failed to show up. Everton is in a lot of difficulty. Benitez will be aware of this.

“They need Dominic Calvert-Lewin back right away.” The season is going to be long.

“You can’t coach players to keep the ball technically if they can’t keep the ball.”

“The formation they used against Palace should allow them to keep possession of the ball. A manager can’t help the players if they can’t do it themselves.

“It’s not the manager’s fault; it’s the players’ responsibility.”

Everton’s next match is against title-chasing Chelsea on Thursday evening.