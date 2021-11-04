Everton players have been chastised for allegedly ‘cheating’ Rafa Benitez over a move.

After a string of poor Premier League results, Everton’s first-team players have been accused of ‘cheating the club.’

Rafa Benitez’s squad has lost all of their previous matches, with wins coming from West Ham, Watford, and Wolves.

Following a string of disappointing performances, the Toffees have dropped to tenth place in the league table, drawing criticism from a number of players.

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has been less than happy with Everton’s current approach, alleging that Benitez is being undermined by those who come out onto the pitch each week to represent the club.

“They have a below-average collection of players,” says the coach “Jordan revealed to talkSPORT. “Some of them are becoming older, and many of them are overpaid.

“They rely heavily on Dominic Calvert-Lewin for goals, and he isn’t there.” They’re a jumble of four or five distinct managers’ perspectives.

“In essence, he’s [Rafa Benitez] arguing that these players are cheating because if they can offer it on the training ground but not on matchday, it doesn’t matter on matchday.”

“They’re defrauding the club, defrauding themselves, and defrauding the management.””

Since coming at Goodison Park, summer arrivals Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray have made excellent impressions, but supporters are still waiting to see what Salomon Rondon can offer to the table.

In any of his eight appearances for the club so far, the Venezuelan forward has provided virtually little in the final third, and Jordan understands why supporters have been underwhelmed by his contributions.

“Rondon isn’t exactly a thrilling Everton addition, is he?”” Jordan stated.

“He’s a dependable purchase from Newcastle, and he [Benitez] knows he can rely on him as a backup striker.”