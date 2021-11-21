Everton player ratings: Allan and Lucas Digne struggle, while a substitute squanders another opportunity against Man City.

In terms of his handling and with the ball at his feet, the goalie had a shaky first half. After the break, he looked to settle down in the latter sense, even though there was little he could do about Rodri’s piledriver.

Man City’s many threats, whether from a winger or Joao Cancelo storming forwards on an overlap, were difficult to deal with. However, for the second half of that, he was not assisted by his teammate in front of him.

During the first 45 minutes, he made a few vital interceptions and showed good concentration to read the game well. He couldn’t do it alone, and his distribution from the back was not up to his typical standards.

When he did pick up the ball, he didn’t make as many interceptions as his centre-back counterpart, and his clearances were considerably more straightforward. Throughout the 90 minutes, City exploited that side of Everton’s defense several times.

Throughout the game, he battled to contain Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez, notably in the first few minutes when he was caught off guard and allowed many chances to be created.

In his time on the pitch, the former Man City man was solid enough in front of the back four, and he desperately tried to calm down those around him. He was, however, removed after an hour.

His performance was hardly his finest. Not as combative as normal, especially in the build-up to City’s overruled penalty shout in the first quarter, and delivered the ball straight to Rodri for the second goal.

He put in a lot of effort in the middle of the pitch, but he just didn’t get enough chances to get his foot on the ball in crucial spots. Unfortunately, it was a disappointing afternoon for the summer signing in general.

Apart from a blocked shot in the first seconds that turned into one of his team’s few half-chances of the game, his defensive work was the highlight of his performance. Another who will be frustrated in the end.

I was quite dissatisfied with the service. He was up against two of the best centre-backs in the league this afternoon, and he came out on top. “The summary has come to an end.”