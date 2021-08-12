Everton must tackle four problems before facing Southampton, including striker fears and James Rodriguez’s role.

The major kick-off in the 2021/22 Premier League season, and the commencement of the Rafa Benitez era at Everton, is finally here.

Benitez’s first game in charge of the Blues will be against Southampton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

But, before the Spaniard takes charge of a competitive match for the first time, he must resolve a number of concerns.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who scored 21 goals last season, is unquestionably Everton’s most dangerous goal threat.

So far, Benitez’s outfield recruits – Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray – have recognized that the Blues’ centre-forward, who is perhaps the best target man in the Premier League right now, thrives on quality passes from the sides.

Calvert-aerial Lewin’s dominance in the opponent penalty area has been exploited by both wide men, who have been brought in to offer a supply line.

After being part of England’s squad at the European Championships, the 24-year-old was given an extended break and will enter the new season without having kicked a ball in pre-season.

Calvert-under-use Lewin’s by Gareth Southgate at the Euros (he only played 18 minutes off the bench in two substitute appearances) means he’s rested, but after missing last Saturday’s 4-0 friendly defeat at Manchester United due to a toe injury, the fear is that if he’s passed fit, he’ll still be shaking off the rust when the Saints visit Goodison Park.

If Benitez is concerned that the spearhead of his assault will be undercooked for the first game, he has the opposite problem with Richarlison, his second key forward option.

The Olympic gold medalist arrived at Finch Farm on Wednesday, just four days after his victory in Japan, to a hero’s welcome from his Everton teammates and club officials.

While everyone at the Blues was overjoyed that Richarlison’s trip to the Far East paid off in the Olympics, his participation in the competition was far from straightforward.

With the Tokyo Games following closely behind the Copa America — another tournament in which. “The summary has come to an end.”