Everton must consider the £23.5 million Ellis Simms question.

Given that he has only recently signed a new deal, it may seem weird to think that Everton is debating whether or not to keep Ellis Simms.

They do, however. Maybe not today, tomorrow, or in a few months, but there will be a decision to be made in no time.

Either the Blues regard Simms as the heir to the Dominic Calvert-Lewin monarchy, or they must make a commercial decision.

Simms, who is 20 years old, is both an asset and a commodity to the club in different ways.

Everton, like the rest of us, hopes he can develop into the next DCL, a youngster who can prove he can lead the line in the Premier League and score goals while saving the club millions of pounds and being a product of the academy recruitment system that picked him up after his release by Manchester City.

That’s the perfect result. However, as a young striker whose profile has only increased since a 10-goal loan with Blackpool in League One last season, he may be the answer to a variety of problems in the club. Simms is also a player capable of generating revenue for Everton.

And this is where you believe the decision should not be delayed.

Simms’ new contract runs through June 2024. In that time, he must have been given first-team opportunity, be playing regularly with a new contract in his pocket, or have already been sold.

There is no question a market for young players, particularly forwards.

Everton might have easily found a buyer for Calvert-Lewin after his professional breakthrough and made a fair return on the £400,000 they paid upfront to get him from Sheffield United.

But the club, particularly Marcel Brands, believed in him and resisted the temptation to spend big money on a ready-made centre-forward, so confident was he that Calvert-Lewin would succeed.

That is the path we hope Simms will take, but if there is any doubt, Everton must not repeat past mistakes in which young players with talent and potential have been kept around for too long before being offered new opportunities.