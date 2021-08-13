Everton midfielder James Rodriguez has spoken out about Covid’s isolation.

James Rodriguez has indicated that he is being held in isolation as a result of his encounter with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Thursday, the former Real Madrid player revealed he would miss the game against Southampton at Goodison Park, although he did not elaborate on why.

However, Rafa Benitez announced that the Colombian was isolated and would miss the game during his news conference ahead of his side’s match against the Saints.

The Blues manager stated that the playmaker is one of five players who are currently being isolated, but he did not name the other four.

“We have certain players in isolation right now, and with Covid around, we have to be cautious and stay at home,” he remarked. ‘He’s one of them,’ says the narrator.

“There are five players in isolation,” says the narrator before continuing. I won’t name too many of them since it’s preferable not to.”

While playing video games on Twitch on Friday night, James gave an update on his health, revealing that he was well and that he was only following protocols.

“I had to stay at home for eight days because I had contact with someone who had Covid, and the rules here are that you must stay at home,” he explained.

“So I’ll be at home for eight or ten days, but I’m good; nothing bad has happened to me.”

“I don’t have any symptoms; you’re welcome; I’m flawless.”

The Washington Newsday reported earlier this month that James has already been told by the Blues that he can leave this summer.

That’s because the former Bayern Munich star isn’t in his manager’s plans for the coming season, and he’s free to go if the appropriate offer comes up.

On Thursday, he gave an update on his future, stating, “There’s a game on Saturday then, but I don’t know, I don’t think I’ll play.”

“Anything may happen here by the end of the month,” he continued, “football is always changing.”