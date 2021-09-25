Everton manager Willie Kirk is refusing to put undue pressure on Hanna Bennison, the club’s record summer signing.

In August, the 18-year-old Swedish international signed for a club record amount and scored her first goal after coming off the bench to start the second half with a beautiful strike to the top left corner.

Leonie Maier opened the scoring with her first goal as a Toffee, but a low Jade Pennock strike from the outskirts of the area tied the game at halftime.

Everton’s first win of the season came in stoppage time, when substitute Rikke Sevecke added a third to end a seven-game winless slide against Blues at Goodison Park.

“With Hanna, we need to be patient,” Kirk remarked.

“It’s important to keep in mind that she’s 18 years old.” She’s still getting her bearings in life, not just football.

“However, she’s a fantastic possibility. You’ve seen her composure as an 18-year-old, and it’s ludicrous.

“She’s got it all,” says the narrator. She can be as good as she wants to be, and we’ll support her every step of the way.

“Obviously, we don’t want to put too much pressure on her, but I believe everyone expects her to develop into a world-class midfielder.”

Early on, the game got off to a slow start, with Louise Quinn superbly heading away an early Claire Emslie effort inside the box.

However, Birmingham, who had defended well in the first half, suddenly failed to clear their lines, resulting in a scramble in front of goal.

The ball bounced off Harriet Scott and fell at Maier’s feet, who reacted quickly and fired past Emily Ramsey in the 13th minute to put her name on the goal sheet.

Moments later, the German international had another chance to add to her tally, but she missed a header from skipper Danielle Turner.

Pennock raced in on a precise ball from Lucy Quinn at the edge of the box in the 32nd minute, picking out the bottom left corner with a clinical finish to draw the teams level going into the second half.

