Everton manager Rafa Benitez reveals what kind of agreements the club requires before the transfer deadline.

Rafa Benitez believes Everton can sign players before the transfer deadline and has revealed what he wants to see before the deadline.

So far in the last few months, Andros Townsend, Asmir Begovic, Demarai Gray, and Andy Lonergan have all joined the Blues on Merseyside.

However, there are still parts of the squad that require upgrading, with the addition of another winger and a right-back in particular appearing to be top priority for the club.

“I think we can accomplish it,” Benitez said. “It’s a significant difference when you’re in the transfer market early because you’re signing precisely what you want.

“A little later, you’ll have to sign something you’ll need, and if you can fix difficulties, you’ll be much better.

“We brought Demarai Gray in because of his quality, and Townsend because of his quality and Premier League experience. We wanted to make sure we have the wingers that the team might have lacked last year.”

Everton are anticipated to be busy in terms of both incomings and outgoings until the transfer market ends on Tuesday.

The fates of James Rodriguez and Moise Kean, in particular, are still up in the air amid talk of possible departures from the club.

Benitez, on the other hand, has stated what he expects from the players that may yet join Everton in the last days of the transfer window.

“With this approach, we needed to move forward, but we couldn’t because of the financial fair play laws; now we have to adapt a little,” he continued.

“We need to identify the proper individuals, players who are familiar with the Premier League and who can fit in with our philosophy and style of doing things.

“We already have some excellent players, so if we add additional experience and the type of player we need in certain places, we can strengthen our squad.

“Perhaps some people are hoping for a big name, someone.”

