Everton manager Rafa Benitez confesses to making mistakes after his side ‘couldn’t manage’ Richarlison’s position against Watford.

Everton were humiliated at home by Watford following “error after mistake,” according to Rafa Benitez.

Richarlison came off the bench to give the Blues a 2-1 lead just after the hour mark at Goodison Park today, but Watford scored four goals in the closing moments to enrage the home fans.

After Watford’s fourth goal, many fans departed the ground, and Benitez says he totally understands the fans’ reaction to the club’s biggest home defeat in over three years.

“I’m very disappointed,” Benitez stated.

“We scored a goal and were ahead with Richarlison on the pitch, but we started making mistakes after mistakes, and we allowed too many goals in a matter of minutes because we couldn’t control a situation that was in our favor with the second goal.”

Benitez continued: “We scored two goals in the end, and it wasn’t easy. Richarlison entered the game, scored, and the crowd erupted in applause.

“Everything was going well until we started making errors. We handed them a corner that we could have done better with, and then we couldn’t defend it.

“Every time they regained possession, we were in a difficult position or made a mistake, which gave them optimism and increased their belief in the counter-attack.”

Benitez acknowledged that the supporters’ outrage was warranted, but expressed his hope that the players can maintain the level of support they have received thus far this season, emphasizing the importance of the fans’ support.

“I’m quite unhappy since we have such a strong bond with our followers,” he remarked.

“They were excellent from the start, supporting the squad and each individual player. We have made some errors, and you can understand the supporters’ dissatisfaction, but we must ensure that we correct these issues and keep the fans on board since they are extremely vital to us.” Benitez came to this conclusion: “We needed to display character and individuality in order to deal with any crisis or error, and we failed to do so. We continued to make errors.”