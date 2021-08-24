Everton make nine changes for their Carabao Cup clash against Huddersfield Town, with Jean-Philippe Gbamin starting.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has made nine changes to his starting lineup for tonight’s Carabao Cup match against Huddersfield Town.

Moise Kean, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, and Niels Nkounkou are among the players who will start at John Smith’s Stadium.

Benitez has left out Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Allan from the Blues’ trip squad.

Asmir Begovic starts in goal, with Jonjoe Kenny, Mason Holgate – tonight’s captain – Michael Keane, Jarrad Branthwaite, and Nkounkou in the back five.

Andy Lonergan, the new goalkeeper, is on the bench.

Benitez has chosen Tom Davies and Gbamin in midfield, with Kean in attack alongside Alex Iwobi and Andros Townsend.

Andre Gomes, Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina, Seamus Coleman, Lonergan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Demarai Gray are all back on the bench.