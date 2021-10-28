Everton is in an odd position due to the situation with Barcelona’s manager.

Ronald Koeman has been relieved of his duties for the second time, almost four years after he was fired by Everton.

It’s unlikely that anyone could have guessed the next club he’d join on the day he left Goodison Park.

Barcelona preferred to focus on the good job he’d done in international football shortly after his Everton left rather than the warning indications from their former player’s time on Merseyside.

Koeman took over the Dutch national team and was making good progress until Barca came calling, and you don’t pass up such an opportunity.

As a result, Evertonians found themselves in an unusual situation last weekend, watching El Clasico with two former Blues managers in each dugout – who, granted, departed the club under different circumstances.

While Carlo Ancelotti has only recently returned to Real Madrid and has them seated atop the La Liga standings by a hair’s breadth, Koeman has had anything but a smooth journey.

He’s had to deal with the departure of Lionel Messi, a highly restrictive transfer policy, and things going apart on the field only in the last few months.

However, he is a manager who failed to connect with Everton fans during his time at the club, so sympathy will be brief, if it exists at all.

At this point, a penny for Oumar Niasse’s thoughts in particular…

However, those of a Blue persuasion may find it perplexing that it may all be about to happen again.

Apart from club star Xavi, current Belgium manager Roberto Martinez is one of the favorites to take over at the Camp Nou.

Everton was his last club job, of course.

At this time, Xavi appears to be the front-runner, with numerous Spanish sources reporting that the Al Sadd manager will be confirmed in the coming days.

However, the very mention of Martinez’s name raises a slew of doubts among Evertonians.

He’s another player who has resurrected his career by moving into international football and inheriting what has proven to be a golden generation of Belgian footballers.

However, five years after leaving the Blues, speculation has grown about the Spaniard perhaps joining a number of clubs. “The summary has come to an end.”