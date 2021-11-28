Everton have signed Abdoulaye Doucoure as a replacement for Demarai Gray and Fabian Delph, who were released by Brentford.

Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure is back in the starting lineup for today’s crucial match against Brentford.

Rafa Benitez makes three changes from the squad that lost to Manchester City, and Demarai Gray is fit enough to start on the bench.

Salomon Rondon replaces Richarlison, who is suspended, with Fabian Delph sliding to the bench to make room for Doucoure.

Allan, who was being treated for a dead leg, is now ready to go.

Gray inserts Alex Iwobi into the starting XI.

Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, and Lucas Digne continue to play in goal for Jordan Pickford.

Doucoure and Allan form the backbone of the midfield, with Anthony Gordon, Alex Iwobi, and Andros Townsend supporting Rondon.