Everton have confirmed a friendly against Manchester United to complete up their pre-season schedule.

Everton have confirmed that they will play Manchester United in their last pre-season friendly this summer.

The Blues will visit Old Trafford on August 7th, a week before welcome Southampton to Goodison Park to begin their Premier League campaign.

As things stand, tickets for the match are only accessible for a limited number of home fans pursuant to existing Covid-19 regulations.

However, if the rules alter in the coming weeks, a limited number of Everton supporters may be permitted to attend the game in Manchester.

Ticket information, including possible cost, will be issued as soon as possible.

Everton will face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side after competing in the Florida Cup, a four-team tournament in the United States.

As part of the campaign, the Blues will undoubtedly face Colombian side Millonarios before facing either Arsenal or Inter Milan in their second encounter.

The exact specifics on how to watch Everton’s pre-season matches will be released soon.