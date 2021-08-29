Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin was substituted because he was being evaluated before the international break.

Following his replacement in Everton’s win over Brighton on Saturday afternoon, Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be evaluated ahead of the forthcoming international break.

The striker was forced to leave the game in the second half due to a thigh problem, despite the fact that he had been carrying a separate injury during his prior games this season.

Rafa Benitez recently stated that the striker has been suffering from a toe ailment since the start of the season, but the 24-year-old has scored in each of his three appearances.

Calvert-Lewin was replaced by Alex Iwobi after having a thigh injury shortly after scoring a second-half penalty to make it 2-0 against Brighton.

According to The Washington Newsday, the striker will undergo a regular test to determine the degree of the injury before the forthcoming international break.

Gareth Southgate has named the Everton midfielder for England’s forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra, and Poland.

However, his participation in the matches had previously been questioned due to a toe injury, and this current thigh ailment could further complicate matters on an international level.

Calvert-Lewin will find out shortly whether he is fit enough to join up with his country or whether he will stay and rehabilitate with his club.

Everton return to action after the international break, hosting Burnley at Goodison Park before traveling to Aston Villa the following weekend.