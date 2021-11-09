Everton fans claim Rafa Benitez following Tottenham Hotspur’s draw.

After three straight defeats, Rafa Benitez believes his side’s performance against Tottenham Hotspur helped them reconnect with Everton fans.

In a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park on Sunday, the Blues were forced to settle for a point in Antonio Conte’s debut Premier League encounter in command of Spurs.

That point, though, came after Everton’s mentality and application were questioned following three consecutive defeats.

It was a contentious afternoon at Goodison Park after referee Chris Kavanagh awarded Everton a penalty after Richarlison was taken down by Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

The Blues were all set to take the penalty when Kavanagh was informed that a VAR review was in progress. He was then urged to take another look at his pitchside screen.

Following a review of the replays, the referee reversed his judgement and handed possession back to Spurs, much to the chagrin of fans inside Goodison Park.

And Benitez believes his team’s attitude and effort helped win back supporters, and he was disappointed his team didn’t get all three points.

“We wanted to strike a balance between attempting to score and win the game and not throwing everything away in the last five minutes with 10 guys,” he told evertontv.

“It was easy for us to manage [the final stages]since the players knew it and their attitude was so positive.”

“I was disappointed because we didn’t get the three points, but a clean sheet gives you a boost and confidence for the future as a team, and for the defenders, after you’ve made some mistakes and conceded goals.”

“We understand how essential the fans are for the rest of the season, and it’s critical for us that they know we care.”

“Everyone, including the players, is striving to win.” It was critical for us to be on the front foot from the first minute, the first challenge, and the first tackle in front of the crowd.

“That was done by the players, and when we do it, the fans appreciate it and show their support for the club.” The spectators and players had a wonderful connection, and you could see the intensity on the field.

