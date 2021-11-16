Everton contract terms for Ellis Simms have been revealed following the signing of a new deal.

Everton have re-signed Ellis Simms to a fresh three-year deal.

The 20-year-previous old’s contract was set to expire at the end of the season, and the Blues were eager to extend it.

Simms’ new deal keeps him at Goodison Park until June 2024.

“Everton is a great club and I enjoy it here,” said Simms, who spent the second part of last season on loan with Blackpool in League One.

“From Under-16s to present, the Club has aided my development as a player and a person.”

“The Club’s support has been incredible, and I’m thrilled to have signed this new contract.”

“Coming up against different types of play last season at Blackpool taught me a lot in a short period of time.” It has aided my development as a player.

“It gave me a taste of playing men’s football, and now I’m hungry to go on and play at the highest level I’m capable of.”

Simms has 52 goals for Everton in the under-18 and under-23 levels, and is now a regular first-team player under Rafa Benitez.

Simms has yet to play this season due to a groin injury sustained at the end of last season, but he has made the bench three times.

“It’s been amazing,” he says of Rafa Benitez. I get along nicely with him. He’s a very friendly dude with whom you can discuss anything.

“I’m simply thrilled to have the opportunity to work with him, and I hope to continue to establish that relationship and show him what I’m capable of.”

“I’m confident that if I continue to practice properly and work hard, I’ll be given an opportunity.”