Everton are interested in signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles, and Nathan Patterson’s pursuit has taken a new turn.

Everton and Arsenal are discussing a loan deal for Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

All summer, the Blues have been on the lookout for right-back reinforcements.

They are now attempting to sign Maitland-Niles before the January transfer deadline.

Everton, on the other hand, are said to be still interested in Rangers’ Nathan Patterson and have made a second proposal for the young full-back, which has been turned down.

Maitland-Niles can also play in midfield, and Everton are hoping to complete a deal for the 24-year-old – which includes an option to buy him next summer – before the deadline tomorrow night.

Everton had a £5 million bid for Patterson turned down last week, but have now re-tested Rangers’ resolve with an enhanced offer of roughly £8 million.

Rangers, on the other hand, are sticking to their guns with the 19-year-old.

The transfer window closes at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, kicking off a hectic two days for the Blues.