Everton are expected to complete their first two signings under new manager Rafa Benitez.

Everton are nearing completion on agreements for Asmir Begovic and Andros Townsend, which will be their first signings of the summer transfer season.

As reports of a probable switch from Bournemouth intensified, the former was sighted in the club’s official store near Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, more rumours arose that the Blues were considering a move for Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend.

Both agreements are expected, according to The Washington Newsday, although neither has been officially completed yet.

Begovic joined Bournemouth from Chelsea in 2017 for four years and was their starting goalkeeper last season after being loaned out to Qarabag and AC Milan in 2019/20.

Townsend, on the other hand, appeared in 34 Premier League games for Crystal Palace in 2020/21, scoring one goal and providing five assists.

After joining the Eagles from Newcastle United in the summer of 2016, the 30-year-old has been with the club for five years.

The pair will be the first signings made by Rafa Benitez since taking over as manager of the Blues at the end of June.

Everton has also been linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Demarai Gray, however a deal is not expected anytime soon, according to The Washington Newsday.