Everton are exempt from FIFA sanctions following the suspension of Premier League players.

FIFA has sanctioned a number of Premier League teams for failing to release players for international matches in the last week.

Clubs across the country agreed that players would not be allowed to represent their country during the international break if matches were held in red-list countries.

The Brazilian Football Association has now requested that FIFA activate their five-day rule, prohibiting clubs from fielding players who have failed to report for international duty.

Everton, on the other hand, have dodged penalty, and Richarlison, despite being called up to the Brazil squad, will be available for Monday’s match against Burnley.

This is due to Everton’s positive relationship with the Brazilian Football Association, as well as Richarlison’s participation in both the Copa America and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics this summer.

Last month, the forward won Olympic gold with Brazil and returned to the Premier League in time for the season’s first game.

FIFA has imposed sanctions on Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Leeds, which will have an impact on this weekend’s matches.

Due to persistent public health concerns, FIFA opted not to renew its temporary release exception for individuals obliged to quarantine upon return from international duty, and the UK government did not offer an exception.