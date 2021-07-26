Everton announces a new stadium update, including a ‘formal’ ground-breaking date.

On the historic day when Everton acquired formal control of Bramley-Moore Dock, the club released an update on the construction timeline for their new stadium, with fans able to track development via a web cam.

The Blues’ beautiful new £500 million 52,888-seat waterfront home will now commence construction, with the club intending to move in for the 2024/25 season.

Everton Stadium Development Director Colin Chong explained in a message to supporters how much work needs to be done on site before the structure of Goodison Park’s successor can begin to rise.

“This next phase of our development is called as ‘enabling works,’ which include prepping the dock site in preparation for the build,” he explained. This is a process that will take several weeks to complete.

“As part of this enabling work, we’ll put in place worker welfare amenities, which will be considerable given that our new stadium project is expected to be the country’s largest single-site private sector development.

“As many as 12,000 workers could be employed throughout the construction phase.

“While the dock is still being filled, we’ve been working on rebuilding the dock wall, which will be preserved beneath our new stadium.

“We’ve also conducted multiple surveys beneath the water in the dock, including an unexploded ordinance survey, and I’m sure you’ll be relieved to learn that nothing in there has caused us concern so far.

“Our next steps for the dock will be to guarantee that any wildlife or other organisms in the water are properly removed and re-homed before we begin infilling the dock with sand from the Mersey estuary in the autumn.

“The demolition of the existing non-listed structures will take a few weeks as well, but we need to make sure we’ve removed all unnecessary materials from the buildings and finalized our site clearing and demolition plans first.

“We plan to formally break ground on the eastern quayside in the early part of August,” says the company.

Mr Chong also thanked Everton’s fans, who will be able to watch progress on the site via a web cam, as well as the club’s majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri, for their support. “The summary has come to an end.”