Everton and Liverpool are now predicted to finish third and fourth in the Premier League, respectively.

With only seven matches played in the Premier League, a lot can happen between now and the end of the season.

But both Merseyside clubs currently find themselves in a strong position, as Liverpool sit second in the table behind Chelsea, while Everton are currently fifth on goal difference.

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted the final table based on match forecasts and each club’s Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings.

Here is where Everton and Liverpool are expected to finish, based on current form…

With an SPI rating of 93.5 after matchday seven, Manchester City are expected to retain the league title.

Pep Guardiola’s side held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Anfield before the international break and, despite sitting a point behind the Reds, they’re tipped to become champions once again reaching 84 points.

The end-of-season probabilities suggest they have a 50% chance of winning the league and a 95% chance of finishing in the top four.

They’ve won the title three times in the last four years, so it’s no surprise they’re firm favourites this term.

Many pundits predicted Liverpool to finish fourth before the season kicked off in August, but based on current form, they’re now forecast to finish second.

They currently face a 26% chance of overhauling Manchester City to reclaim the title and a 87% chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

Liverpool remain the only team unbeaten in the league so far, but their draws against Chelsea and City place them below the London club in the standings.

By the end of the season though, Jurgen Klopp’s side are estimated to finish on 79 points, two points clear of Chelsea.

Everton’s current form places them fifth in the table at the end of the season, which would be their highest finish in the last five years.

The Blues last finished fifth under Roberto Martinez in 2013/14, and they’re on a similar trajectory under Rafa Benitez.

They are, though, forecast to be 11 points adrift of the top four on 56 points, behind Manchester United in fourth on 67 points.

Tottenham and Arsenal are expected to be close contenders, with the former predicted to finish level on points with Everton, but behind on goal difference.

