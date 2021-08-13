Everton admits James Rodriguez and expresses interest in Lorenzo Insigne.

Everton will kick off their Premier League campaign this weekend when they host Southampton at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

It’s a new era under Rafa Benitez, who has already added Asmir Begovic, Andros Townsend, and Demarai Gray to his roster this summer.

With just over two weeks left in the transfer market, we take a look at the latest rumors from across the world and assess how probable they are to materialize.

James Rodriguez plays for Everton.

The Colombian international has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park this summer, and he is unlikely to play against Southampton this weekend.

“There is a game on Saturday, but I don’t think I will play,” he remarked on Twitch.

“At the end of the month, anything may happen; football is always changing.”

The 30-year-old has been advised by the club that he can go this summer, according to the Echo earlier this month.

Lorenzo Insigne of Napoli

Luca Marchetti, a journalist

Everton, Zenit, and Inter Milan have all approached Napoli about signing forward Lorenzo Insigne this summer, according to the journalist.

“Real interest in Insigne comes from Everton, where Rafa Benitez is in charge, and Zenit St. Petersburg, and it’s important to see how serious Inter can be. Marchetti was quoted in Calcio Napoli 24 as saying, “Inter made it apparent that they were there with transversal messages.”

Insigne’s current contract with Napoli expires next summer, and earlier reports in the transfer season stated that Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis had grown impatient with contract negotiations and was now willing to let Insigne depart this window.

Mario Hermoso of Atletico Madrid

According to reports in Spain

According to reports in Spain, the 26-year-old Atletico Madrid defender is a wanted man, and the Premier League is a possible destination for him.

Everton and Aston Villa are said to be interested in signing Hermoso, and a sum of £25 million (€30 million) could be enough to entice him away from Atletico.

Links surfaced earlier this week, but fresh speculations imply that interest is heating up, with both clubs allegedly contemplating an offer.