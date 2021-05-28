Even though he was’miserable,’ Brad Pitt had 40 million reasons not to quit one of his most renowned roles.

With films like Thelma & Louise, Legends of the Fall, and True Romance, Brad Pitt’s career took off in the early 1990s. Pitt, on the other hand, has described one job as a “miserable experience.” The Oscar winner, on the other hand, had 40 million reasons not to give up.

In the film ‘Interview with a Vampire,’ Brad Pitt co-starred with Tom Cruise.

Pitt co-starred with Tom Cruise in the 1994 picture Interview with a Vampire, which was released before vampires were fashionable in Hollywood. The film was shot in New Orleans and London and is based on Anne Rice’s novel.

For the time, it was a big-budget, big-name production, and the shoot launched Pitt’s love affair with New Orleans.

“The amazing thing about that film is that it gave life to my love for New Orleans,” he remarked. “We were filming at night. So I just sat on my bike all night. There, I made some wonderful friends.”

Pitt, on the other hand, doesn’t feel the same way about his time in London when filming Interview With a Vampire. Pitt described the situation as “miserable.”

Interviewer Jeff Giles went over Pitt’s career movie by movie during a lengthy 2011 sit-down with Entertainment Weekly. Giles saw Pitt seemed unhappy when he arrived at Interview with a Vampire.

Pitt said, “I’m miserable.” “I’ve been in the f**king dark for six months.”

Following filming in New Orleans, the crew relocated to London in the middle of winter, shooting in dark, frigid settings. That was terrible enough, but then there were the yellow contact lenses, the awful hairdo, and the caked-on makeup to contend with.

