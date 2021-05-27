Even die-hard fans of ‘Friends’ may be surprised to learn these 10 facts about the show.

Friends aired for ten seasons and 236 episodes. Behind the scenes of a show with that much endurance, there are going to be mysteries. Fans are yearning for more after watching the Friends reunion special, which is available to stream on HBO Max. Here’s some more Friends info for you to bank.

The title ‘Friends’ was not chosen at random.

Friends didn’t start out with that title, despite the fact that everyone knows and loves it now. Co-creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman came up with the idea for Insomnia Café in the 1990s.

With authors putting Joey and Monica in a relationship, the story was a long cry from what followed. When NBC took up the pilot, it was renamed Friends Like Us, with Across the Hall and Six of One as alternate titles. Friends was the name given to the show when it first aired in 1994.

Courtney Cox is honored in one episode.

When Cox married her Scream costar David Arquette just before the Season 6 premiere, the credits were changed to Arquette for everyone. Jennifer Aniston Arquette and Lisa Kudrow Arquette, for example, were cast in “The One After Vegas.”

Lisa Kudrow couldn’t play the guitar.

Kudrow’s persona Phoebe is noted for her unusual musical tastes, such as the song “Smelly Cat.” Kudrow, on the other hand, had something else in mind.

She stated, “I didn’t like the guitar.” “I couldn’t understand it. So I’m quite sure I asked, ‘What if she plays the bongos?’

At one point, the star had a guitar teacher and learnt a few chords. Phoebe’s lack of musicality stemmed from her disdain of the instrument.

Cliffhangers were filmed without the presence of an audience.

Every episode of Friends was shot in front of a live studio audience — except cliffhangers. Because each scene required many takes, the episodes took about 5 hours to film. For cliffhangers like… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.