Even before the dispute, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack were “not friends” outside of the co-parenting agreement, according to a report.

According to a source, Tarek El Moussa regretted hitting his ex-wife Christina Haack, despite the fact that they were not cordial after their divorce.

Last week, El Moussa and Haack had a brawl on the set of “Flip or Flop.” According to a source close to the situation, El Moussa expressed regret for his actions at the time. Despite their agreement to co-parent their children, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, according to a source, the exes were not friends even before their divorce.

“There was a squabble between them. Tarek retaliated, and he’s extremely remorseful,” a source told People. “They’re exes who share a history, children, and a workplace, but they’re not friends outside of coparenting.”

Several outlets reported on their feud, and the 38-year-old actress appeared to shade her ex-husband in a recent Instagram Stories post in which she demonstrated that she is the boss on the set of “Flip or Flop.”

El Moussa apparently yelled at Hack and informed her that he enjoys watching her fail during their heated exchange, according to TMZ. He also compared her to Heather Rae Young, his present fiancée.

“Take a good look at me, take a good look at me, take a good look at me. El Moussa allegedly informed Haack, “It’s called winning.” He went on to say that he “created” her and called her a “washed-up loser.”

Following their fight, Haack bragged on Instagram about her new lover, Joshua Hall.

“It’s either ride or die.” Some people are fortunate enough to get forever the first time, but no one should be shamed if things don’t work out, and no one knows what happens behind closed doors,” she added. “Keep that in mind before passing judgment or making assumptions. This lady / mother is nonetheless fortunate to have this man select her.”

Haack and El Moussa began dating in 2006 and married three years later. Taylor Reese, their daughter, was born in 2010 and Brayden, their boy, was born in 2015.

“We moved in together the day Tarek and I officially started dating, which was October 9, 2006,” Haack told Good Housekeeping in 2017.

She talked about their time at Prudential and what she learnt from real estate coach Mike Ferry during the conversation. To land uncommon but profitable expiring postings, they learnt to hustle, knock on doors, and make phone calls.

Haack noted at the time, “That’s what Tarek specialized in, and that’s what he taught me.” “Huge objectives and big dreams were always a part of Mike Ferry’s thing.”

They created a vision board. Brief News from Washington Newsday.