Eva Longoria Discusses Her Holiday Traditions and Why Her Family Doesn’t Celebrate Christmas Day

Eva Longoria opened up about her family’s Christmas traditions.

When it comes to Christmas, Longoria, 46, follows her family’s custom. They enjoy a huge festive feast on Christmas Eve, according to her, and don’t really celebrate it in the morning.

“I’m Mexican, so we celebrate on [Christmas Eve],” she told Us Weekly on Friday while promoting her executive-produced film “Let’s Get Married.” “We don’t really do Christmas morning, like, waiting for Santa or, like, Santa comes at 2:00 p.m. and here are all the presents,” says one family member. On Christmas Eve, Longoria and her family go all out. She also talked about what they do to commemorate the occasion.

“The night of the 24th, we do the enormous feast and presents and everything of that,” she continued. “After that, we normally attend to midnight mass.” And that’s how it’s done.” Veronica Rodriguez, the director of “Let’s Get Married,” has a similar celebration with Longoria. The night before Christmas, she says, is “a big night.” They also go to midnight mass, where tamales are always served.

The former “Desperate Housewives” star will spend the holidays with her husband José Bastón and their three-year-old son Santiago. Her holiday film will premiere on VH1 this week.

The story revolves around a bachelorette weekend at a Christmas-themed adventure park in “Let’s Get Merried.” A woman who despises the holidays plans to marry someone she has never met on that particular day. Tahj Mowry, Xosha Roquemore, Mishel Prada, and Savannah Basley star in the film.

Longoria is a part of VH1’s massive diversity project, which aims to put various storytellers in front of the camera. She confessed that reading the script sparked a lot of excitement in her and that she immediately thought of Rodriguez as a collaborator for the project.

“I read this script and immediately recognized Veronica’s work, talent, and comedic abilities, and I said to myself, ‘Oh, my gosh, I have to send it to her.’ “And then she came back with this vision for the movie… which is really funny, very elevated humor,” Longoria explained. “It’s filthy, funny, and heartwarming, with a lot of lessons to be learned, but it’s also a lot of fun.” Rodriguez was just as ecstatic as Longoria about their upcoming collaboration. The latter, according to the filmmaker, was “pro-diversity, pro-women, and pro all the best things ever.” She also gave the script high marks.

"I feel so fortunate and happy that this is my first feature film since it's such an honor to be able to do so as a director."