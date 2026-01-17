Euphoria Season Three Sets April 2026 Premiere With Bigger Cast

HBO has confirmed that Euphoria will return for its long-delayed third season in April 2026, marking the show’s first new episodes in nearly four years. The Emmy-winning drama is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, airing on HBO and streaming simultaneously on HBO Max. The season will consist of eight episodes, released weekly on Sundays.

The announcement ends a prolonged period of uncertainty for one of HBO’s most-watched series. Season 2 concluded in 2022, and subsequent production delays and internal challenges extended the gap far beyond initial expectations. With filming complete and a fixed rollout in place, the network is positioning Season 3 as the most ambitious chapter of the series to date.

Record Budget And Expanding Ensemble

Industry reports estimate the production budget for Season 3 at close to $200 million, or roughly $25 million per episode, placing it among the most expensive seasons of television ever produced. Much of the cost is attributed to rising cast salaries following the show’s cultural impact since its 2019 debut.

Zendaya, who stars as Rue Bennett, is reported to earn approximately $1 million per episode and continues to serve as an executive producer. HBO has not officially confirmed individual compensation, but the figures would place Zendaya among the highest-paid actors currently working in television.

Returning cast members include Hunter Schafer (Jules Vaughn), Jacob Elordi (Nate Jacobs), Sydney Sweeney (Cassie Howard), Alexa Demie (Maddy Perez), Maude Apatow (Lexi Howard), Colman Domingo (Ali Muhammed), and Eric Dane (Cal Jacobs). Barbie Ferreira, who previously portrayed Kat Hernandez, does not appear in the new season.

The season will also acknowledge the absence of Angus Cloud, who played Fezco “Fez” O’Neill. Cloud died in July 2023 from an accidental fentanyl overdose, and HBO has confirmed that Season 3 includes a tribute honoring both the actor and the character.

The ensemble expands significantly with a mix of returning guest stars and newcomers. Additions include Sharon Stone, ROSALÍA, Danielle Deadwyler, Marshawn Lynch, Natasha Lyonne, Trisha Paytas, Eli Roth, Anna Van Patten, Asante Blackk, and several others, signaling a broader narrative scope than previous seasons.

Five-Year Time Jump And New Direction

Season 3 introduces a five-year time jump, moving the story beyond the high school setting that defined earlier installments. According to HBO’s official description, the new episodes explore themes of faith, redemption, and the enduring problem of evil as the characters navigate adulthood.

Rue is now living in Mexico and continues to face the consequences of her past struggles with addiction. Nate and Cassie are portrayed as married, though their relationship is depicted as volatile. Maddy has relocated to Hollywood, where she works at a talent agency, while Jules is attending art school and pursuing a new creative path.

Behind the scenes, the creative leadership remains unchanged. The series is created, written, directed, and executive produced by Sam Levinson, produced in collaboration with A24, and based on the original Israeli series by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.

The first two seasons of Euphoria earned 25 Emmy nominations and nine wins, solidifying the show’s reputation for striking visuals, intense performances, and a high-profile soundtrack. Beyond awards, the series has driven widespread discussion around mental health, addiction, gender identity, and youth culture, often drawing both praise and controversy.

An official trailer has already been released on HBO Max ahead of the April premiere. With a weekly release strategy and a significant financial investment, HBO is betting that Euphoria will once again command sustained attention throughout its run.

As the series re-emerges with older characters, higher stakes, and a reshaped ensemble, Season 3 represents a pivotal moment for the franchise. Whether it can match—or surpass—the cultural impact of its earlier seasons will begin to unfold when the lights come up on April 12, 2026.