Ethan Coen’s ‘Honey Don’t’ to Stream on Netflix US in February

The highly anticipated crime comedy from Ethan Coen, titled Honey Don’t, is set to debut on Netflix US in early February. This marks the film’s arrival as part of Universal’s newly revamped Pay-1B output deal with the streaming giant, which is making the film available sooner than originally planned.

Streaming Deal and Release Date

Following its theatrical release in August 2025 and a brief streaming window on Peacock, Honey Don’t will make its way to Netflix US on February 3, 2026. The film, which stars Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, and Chris Evans, is one of the first major films to benefit from Universal’s updated licensing strategy. Under the new agreement, Netflix has assumed the Pay-1B window for Universal’s live-action films, taking over the slot previously reserved for Prime Video.

This early release follows a similar pattern set by the recent launch of M3GAN 2.0 on Netflix, which kicked off the deal in January. After its streaming stint, Honey Don’t will remain on the platform until December 3, 2026.

Plot and Reception

Honey Don’t is a dark comedy neo-noir set in the dusty landscapes of Bakersfield, California. The film centers around Honey O’Donahue, a private investigator who struggles with her job. When she witnesses a crime, she’s thrust into a chaotic conspiracy involving a cult-like church, a corrupt preacher, and an untrustworthy police officer. Coen co-wrote the script with his wife and longtime collaborator, Tricia Cooke.

Despite a star-studded cast and the Coen name behind the camera, the film has faced mixed reviews, holding a modest 45% on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have been divided, with some labeling it a missed opportunity. As one critic noted, the film “tries to cast a wide net” but ultimately falls short, leaving audiences with little more than a fleeting, disjointed experience.

Nonetheless, Honey Don’t promises to be a quirky addition to Coen’s filmography, appealing to fans of his offbeat style. Will Margaret Qualley’s character crack the case in Bakersfield? Viewers can find out when the film arrives on Netflix US on February 3rd.