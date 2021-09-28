Escape room with a twist People are being taken on a voyage of “absolute dread” by Contained Liverpool.

This October, Contained Liverpool will return with a new fright attraction.

The Aintree-based firm is back with a new horror escape room experience, following the enormous success of previous years.

The real-life experience Visitors to The Exorcist will be taken on a 60-minute voyage of “absolute terror” as they collect clues and solve riddles in order to escape.

Visitors must compete with the clock to locate Father Daniels, who has inexplicably vanished.

He was last seen visiting the home of a 12-year-old girl who he believes is possessed by a demon.

Visitors must look for the missing priest and assist him with the exorcism at the residence. You’ll have to go it alone if you can’t find him.

On Saturday, October 16, Contained Liverpool: The Exorcist will begin.

Where can I get tickets?

£25 per player in groups of 2-3.

£20 per player in groups of 4-6.

Each game can only have a maximum of 6 players.

There are a few things to keep in mind if you plan on visiting. Contained Liverpool has a detailed account of them.