Erykah Badu Apologizes For Being A “Terrible Guest” At Barack and Michelle Obama’s Birthday Party.

Erykah Badu expressed her guilt for being a “poor guest” at former President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday celebration.

On Aug. 7, just days after the former president hosted a star-studded party at his and Michelle Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard house, the 50-year-old singer-songwriter turned to Twitter to publicly apologize for behaving in a way she felt was “very inconsiderate” of the Obamas’ demands.

“Please forgive me for being the ‘terrible guest’ at such a precious ceremony for your family, Mr. and Mrs. Obama,” she tweeted on Thursday. “I was really irresponsible. Thank you very much for your kindness.”

Before signing the tweet with her actual name, the singer, who was born Erica Abi Wright, added, “What an example of “how NOT” to be.”

The four-time Grammy winner also dismissed reports that Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama forced her to “take down the video and publicly apologize.” “Naw [sic]sis,” Badu answered. It’s just [the]proper thing to do.”

According to Billboard, Badu’s apology occurred after she posted — then removed — a video from the party on her Instagram Story, which barred photography and videography.

According to reports, Badu was standing close to Obama, who danced with H.E.R. before hugging her. In the video, none of the three were wearing masks, and it rapidly went viral once Badu posted it.

The Obamas’ photo and video ban, as well as Badu’s apologies, drew criticism from Twitter users.

One individual remarked, “An event at their PRIVATE property for which they specifically begged guests not to distribute footage.” “It was not only impolite to disobey your HOSTS’ request, but it was also a major SECURITY issue. Do you have any idea how much hatred there is for this family?”

“You should be ashamed of yourself for attempting to gain a moment of glory. Another person added, “You have to respect your visitors’ requests, and you didn’t.”

“I think what you did was fantastic. You brought hypocrisy to light! @Jivingene wrote, “Finally, a WOKE view into the WOKE crowd.”

Another responded, “At least you exposed the frauds for what they truly are.”

Some people thanked her for her gesture and complimented her for publicly apologizing.

“I’d like to express my gratitude for the apologies. If there is such a thing as royalty, the Obamas are it. They appear to be simple and approachable, but their brand took a lot of time and effort to develop. It is critical to keep it in good condition. I’ve learned my lesson. It’s fantastic that you can be a lady about it. Respect. “Blessings,” said one Twitter user.

