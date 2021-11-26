Erin Lim Rhodes, host of ‘The Rundown,’ and her husband Joshua have welcomed their first child.

Erin Lim Rhodes, anchor of “The Rundown,” and her husband Joshua Rhodes have another cause to be thankful this Thanksgiving season: the couple recently welcomed their first child.

Joshua said on his Instagram page on Thursday, without revealing the baby’s gender or precise birthdate, “I’m grateful. All praise and glory to God.” The message was accompanied by a photo of the couple’s new baby, who was asleep while Erin and Joshua held each of the infant’s small hands.

The couple announced that they were expecting their first child in July.

“No words could adequately express our joy and enthusiasm! The expected arrival of B-Rho in December would be the perfect cap to an eventful year “E! News spoke with the couple, who married on January 21.

After sharing the wonderful news with the public, Erin expressed her hope that “the reality will sink in.”

“”Honestly, if I wasn’t on camera all the time, I’d pull a Kylie Jenner on y’all!” she added, adding, “I’d pull a Kylie Jenner on y’all!” But I’m so excited to be a mom-to-be that I can’t hold myself any longer.” Erin teamed up with event designer Melissa Andrew to throw a magnificent backyard baby shower on Nov. 11 in anticipation of the baby’s arrival. Family and friends were present for the event.

On the same day, the host took to Instagram to congratulate Melissa and her guests for a “awesome” celebration.

She penned, “Thank you to everyone who contributed to this wonderful day honoring our B-Rho! Corn dogs are a tasty snack. Micheladas. Butterflies. Clouds. Ducks made of rubber. Sweets. The slide is powered by electricity. Family is the best. The best of pals. There is so much affection. @melissaandre is the best party planner in the world. I can’t thank you and the @madco team enough for taking my concept and making it a reality!!!” The event had a whimsical atmosphere and a “floating sky” concept.

“Erin only sent me a single screenshot of a floatie she found on the internet. Melissa mentioned on “Daily Pop” that “we have to plan this entire party around that.” “on November 12th

“So we took the butterfly and transformed it into this whole floating sky, whimsical type of motif,” the event planner explained, “and we built this genuine baby shower, like an actual shower, in her garden, with umbrellas and raindrops and clouds.”