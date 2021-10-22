Erin Heatherton, a Victoria’s Secret model, admits to using ‘Bathwater Meth’ to stay slim.

On the surface, being a model appears to be quite glamorous, yet fulfilling those unattainable aesthetic standards is a difficult nut to crack. Erin Heatherton, a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, is one of the victims who went to extremes to maintain her figure.

Heatherton was a guest on Justine Harman and Vanessa Grigoriadis’ podcast “Fallen Angels,” which explores Victoria’s Secret’s troubled history and cultural impact.

The 32-year-old model was awarded her wings in 2010 but left the company in 2013. She discussed the severe efforts she went to match the “Victoria’s Secret” standards throughout the podcast.

Heatherton revealed in a preview acquired by PEOPLE for upcoming episodes of the C13Originals and Campside Media podcast, “Where things started to go south for me was when I hit, I think it was 25 [years old].” “At some point, everything I was doing didn’t seem to be producing the same effects.” I was only a smidgeon larger. That’s just biology and how the body works, in retrospect. When you’re 18, you’re not the same size as when you’re 25.” Heatherton went on to say that body image pressures drove her “a little bit over the brink.” A nutritionist “put me on this diet drug called phentermine [an amphetamine-like prescription appetite suppressant], which my therapist subsequently termed ‘bathwater meth,'” the model added, in addition to dieting and exercising. “I’m not sure.” ‘Let me, Lance Armstrong, do this because I’m refurbishing my condo,’ I said. Right now, I can’t afford to lose my job.’ “I started injecting myself with HCG [human chorionic gonadotropin, a hormone generated during pregnancy],” she revealed.

"All I said was, 'Help me lose weight.'" 'How do people live?' He recommended something that this other model did that she liked. Whatever, this is this celebrity dietitian. I'm not sure. "I started injecting my stomach every morning like a diabetic," Heatherton stated. "I look back on it as emotional cutting because I was so opposed to what I was doing, but I was only doing it unwillingly to experience the pain or realize how bad it was." She also discussed the purpose of her participation in the podcast, saying, "I don't have any faith that these folks genuinely care about me." "Do you understand what I'm saying?" It's all about the money." She stated that she has "done a lot of work on forgiving" and that she is "not furious."