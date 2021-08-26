Erin Andrews to Have IVF Round 7: ‘I Am Not Afraid’

Erin Andrews is preparing for her sixth round of in vitro fertilization (IVF), and she has spoken out about her issues with infertility.

The 43-year-old sportscaster and actress said on Facebook’s Bulletin platform last month, “It’s a time-consuming and emotionally draining procedure.” “This is my seventh, and I’ve been undergoing these treatments since I was 35.”

Andrews then discussed how her advanced age has made things more difficult for her.

She explained, “Now that I’m 43, my body is kind of stacked against me.”

“Your body simply won’t let it. Because every woman’s body is different, some months are better than others,” she noted. “I had to figure it out all over again when I heard this was the optimal time to start another treatment.”

The actress, who starred in the film “That’s My Boy,” also spoke about balancing her treatment and work schedule.

“How am I going to combine this treatment with my work schedule?” says the patient. I became quite agitated. When this happens, you have to ask yourself, “Is it my family’s future or is it my job?” she continued.

Andrews has been married to Jarret Stoll, a Canadian ice hockey player, since 2017.

“Women feel the need to keep things like this quiet,” she said, referring to her career. She believes, however, that there are more women who have “put their careers on hold because they don’t want to miss out on any opportunities.”

Andrews went on to say that people typically start families late and are willing to “put so many other elements of their lives on hold” in order to do so.

She added, “This time around, I chose to be frank with my show producers about having to come in a little later than usual because I was attending daily fertility appointments.” “And I’m glad I was able to do it.”

Andrews applauded the show’s creators, saying they pushed her to be “honest about it” because it’s real life.

“I’m leaving to go to a hot yoga class because I’m attempting to conceive a child. I’m not ashamed, and I want to be outspoken and honest about it,” she continued.

Andrews is currently employed with the network “NFL on Fox.” In April 2021, she also appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”