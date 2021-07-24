Erika Jayne’s Tears Are Slammed By Tom Girardi’s Former Employee On ‘RHOBH’: ‘Horrible acting, terrible acting’

According to one of Tom Girardi’s former employees, Erika Jayne was only acting when she cried in an episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Kim Archie, a former coworker of Girardi’s, has been watching Bravo’s reality show and wasn’t impressed when she watched Erika cry in one episode.

On the “Juicy Scoop” podcast, the former legal consultant at Girardi Keese claimed, “There’s been waterproof mascara since 1938 — before we were all born,” thus “I’m sure she could buy waterproof mascara.” “She favors large sunglasses. Someone posted pictures of her wearing sunglasses inside the house. So she’s there in direct sunshine, wearing non-waterproof mascara, sobbing.”

When Erika was crying, host Heather McDonald pointed out that it’s “normal” to wipe your eyes, which she didn’t do.

“Did she attend acting classes?” I wondered as I watched the entire sequence. I was under the impression that she attended an Atlanta art high school. Nobody was buying any of that, therefore she needs to get her money back from any classes,” Archie continued. “I mean, that was some dreadful acting. It was a nightmare.”

Kathy Ruigomez, Archie’s lifelong friend, also revealed a discussion she had with her. After her son, Joe Ruigomez, was seriously wounded and damaged in the San Bruno gas pipeline accident in 2010, she recommended that Ruigomez hire Girardi Keese. The family claimed Girardi defrauded Joe of $11 million in settlement funds in a Hulu video.

“Kathy and I were talking about it, and she said something that really struck me. She’s been watching it since Erika got on because, you know, they had contacts with them [and]she thought maybe she’d learn something new. “She wants people to sympathize with her, but she isn’t sympathetic,” Archie added.

“Who told you that story? Who’s in charge of the public relations? Come on, let’s be honest. We’re all aware that she’s on a reality show. She’s had her fill of the media. Who’s in charge of creating and laying out a story for her side? Who’s the genius behind this? Because it appears to be wild. It doesn’t make any sense.”

Erika denied any role in Girardi’s case in one episode. She argued that he was the one who had brought himself down, and that he was dragging everyone else down with him. She also said in a recent episode of “RHOBH” that her life had altered radically and that she had lost her home. Brief News from Washington Newsday.