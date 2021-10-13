Erika Jayne’s Salary: The ‘RHOBH’ star’s pay may rise if she returns for Season 12.

Erika Jayne’s income could skyrocket if she returns to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for Season 12.

If Jayne returns for the forthcoming season of Bravo’s reality show, there’s “no doubt” she’ll “demand a better payment,” according to a source.

Jayne is set to be the “primary focus this season” after giving details of the $25 million lawsuit filed against her despite her husband Tom Girardi’s legal issues, as well as being “taken through the wringer and obeying producers’ commands.”

“It’s going to be lot more next season,” the insider stated.

According to a report published by The New York Times this week, Jayne earned $600,000 for Season 11 of “RHOBH.” Her courtroom drama apparently attracted more viewers, and the network anticipates a similar outcome if she rejoins the cast.

“Because of her plot and what she’s disclosed, the numbers were off the charts,” the insider said. “You can only imagine what next season will bring with what she’s dealing with [with]Tom [Girardi] and the court.” However, Jayne’s appearance on the show could backfire, as Bravo has been served with a subpoena for unaired “RHOBH” video of the reality star.

The unaired film, according to Jay Edelson, an attorney who previously worked with Girardi, may assist recover part of the money misappropriated from the fund that was supposed to go to the families of plane disaster victims.

“We are extremely sure that Bravo has material that can assist us in our attempts to recover client funds that Tom Girardi stole,” Edelson told Page Six.

“This features never-before-seen Erika and Tom footage. It also contains documentary proof, such as contracts Erika signed to appear on ‘Real Housewives,’ as well as email and text correspondence with the Bravo team. We hope Bravo takes a route of cooperation rather than exploiting this tragedy to boost ratings and profit.” Jayne’s lawyers have maintained that she is not responsible for the $25 million lawsuit. Jayne’s attorney, Evan C. Borge, said, “I can’t say enough that based on the evidence and law, Erika has no liability for any of the charges against her.”

“All of Erika’s assertions are attempts to hold her responsible for the behavior of others, notably Girardi Keese and Tom Girardi.”