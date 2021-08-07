Erika Jayne’s rage at Garcelle Beauvais was directed at production on ‘RHOBH,’ according to reports.

According to a rumor, there was more to Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais’ feud on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” than meets the eye.

In a scene with all of their castmates on Wednesday’s episode of “RHOBH,” Jayne accused Beauvais of “betraying” her friendship by admitting that her estranged husband Tom Girardi still calls her “daily” after their divorce.

Jayne’s rage and dissatisfaction, according to an unnamed insider, was directed at the reality show’s production rather than her castmate. According to the source, Jayne felt “betrayed” by the producers of “RHOBH” and Bravo because of how their interaction was shown in the episode.

“They clipped and pasted it to make it look like she was unhappy, but she was actually upset that Garcelle was told what to say three times and she fell for it,” the source told the publication. “They had three separate discussions about the same subject.”

According to the insider, the episode did not show Jayne and her co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff having a private chat away from the cameras, but producers overheard it through their microphones. According to the source, when they got in the car, the producers said they overheard it and requested Kung Minkoff to ask Jayne on camera.

According to the insider, Beauvais was “really never a part of” Kung Minkoff and Jayne’s chat, which is why the tape only showed the women walking with their backs to the camera and the voiceover from the hot mic.

“Bravo refused to break the fourth wall. The insider continued, “They pulled a quick one.”

Page Six was told by an unnamed source “close to the production” that there was real friction between Jayne and Beauvais.

The insider claimed that Erika’s reaction to Garcelle was real.

Lisa Rinna first revealed the behind-the-scenes turmoil on her Instagram Story on Thursday.

“Damn it…

I wish they had aired the producer and Erika’s shouting brawl last night on the show in La Quinta. That would have been incredible television. It’s too bad. According to Page Six, Rinna’s post stated, “Bravo Bravo F–king Bravo.”

“I’ll get in trouble for this in…..5,4,3,2,1,” the 58-year-old reality personality joked, adding a winking face with tongue emoji.

When the entire party was at Kyle Richards’ vacation home, Beauvais brought up the news of Girardi contacting Jayne every day during the Wednesday episode.

"Erika told me, if you don't mind me telling you, that Tom calls her," she continued.