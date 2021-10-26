Erika Jayne of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is dating again amid her divorce from Tom Girardi, according to reports.

According to a source, Erika Jayne is dating again despite her legal difficulties and ongoing divorce from estranged husband Tom Girardi.

The 50-year-old “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star began dating again a month ago and has gone on “a handful” of dates with various men, according to TMZ, which cited anonymous sources.

According to the outlet, the Bravo star did not utilize dating apps and instead relied on her friends to set her up on dates with local men.

Jayne is reported to have dated a variety of men, with sources telling the site that she has spent time with suitors from both the entertainment business and the general public.

According to the article, the reality star has also begun filming sequences with the other housewives for the next season of “RHOBH.”

After 21 years of marriage, Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi, 82, in November of last year. She recently alleged that the discredited lawyer had been in charge of her finances throughout their marriage.

According to Page Six, she told Andy Cohen on part two of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 11 reunion last week, “I paid every paycheck to my husband.” “I’ve turned over every salary I’ve ever received.” According to The New York Times, Jayne earns close to $600,000 per season on the Bravo reality show.

The trustee overseeing Girardi’s bankruptcy case is currently suing her. Jayne must repay the $25 million she reportedly received from her ex’s old law firm, Girardi Keese, and used to cover her credit card bills, glam squad, and other costs, according to the trustee.

A class-action complaint has been filed against Jayne and Girardi, alleging that the former pair embezzled compensation money meant for families of victims killed in a plane disaster in 2018.

A class-action complaint has been filed against Jayne and Girardi, alleging that the former pair embezzled compensation money meant for families of victims killed in a plane disaster in 2018.

Since then, Jayne has denied any misconduct. In a statement to Page Six, her lawyer stated that the trustee and her counsel were "bullying and criticizing Erika for Girardi Keese's acts for which Erika has no legal obligation." The trustee's attorney, Ronald Richards, told Page Six in a statement, "The proof is indisputable. Erika Girardi, a single person, authorised and created almost $25,000,000 in spending for the law business." The trustee stated in the case that it would be a "miscarriage of justice" if "Jayne" was allowed to "walk completely free" of owing the firm more than $25 million because she claimed she was unaware of her husband's involvement.