Erika Jayne is suing her estranged husband Tom Girardi for $25 million in his bankruptcy case.

Erika Jayne owes her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s law company $25 million, according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Thursday.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” actress, 50, is being sued by the trustee overseeing Girardi Keese’s bankruptcy case for allegedly knowing that her ex’s firm had paid for her costs over a 12-year period.

The lawsuit claimed that she tried to make a distinction between providing her money and paying all of her bills directly.

“Like her previous move for reconsideration, the distinction is without merit. She is responsible for any contributions made for her benefit.”

The singer allegedly used her company, EJ Global, to pay her extravagant lifestyle and frivolous habits, according to the trustee. Jayne is accused of spending more than $25 million from the firm on an American Express bill, as well as her glam crew.

The trustee is requesting that the court order Jayne to repay the $25 million she reportedly spent, plus interest, claiming that “the gloss cannot be maintained by a farce.”

In a statement released Friday, Ronald Richards, the trustee’s attorney, said, “The evidence is irrefutable.” “A single person, Erika Girardi, authorised and created almost $25,000,000 in spending for the law firm.”

“We are hopeful that Ms. Girardi, from a position of privilege and excessive riches, will return part of these expenses so that the former clients and creditors of this law company can be compensated for the tragic and unfair losses perpetrated by her husband and others.”

The trustee said in the case that it would be a “miscarriage of justice” if she was allowed to “walk fully free of owing the Estate over $25,000,000” just because she claimed she was unaware of her husband’s financial problems at the time.

The reality star “signed all of her tax returns, multiple credit card slips, and was well aware of the money she spent on the Debtor’s credit cards and the Debtor’s payment of her personal costs,” according to the lawsuit.

“Her ostrich approach to these expenses and apparent willful ignorance will do absolutely nothing to lessen her liability,” the trustee stated.

Jayne's attorney filed a response to the complaint on Friday. "Unfortunately, the new complaint is again another example of the trustee and her counsel leaping to conclusions without conducting a thorough investigation, as well as bullying and criticizing Erika for activities made by Girardi Keese that Erika has no responsibility over.