Erika Jayne is feuding with her ‘RHOBH’ co-stars, with the exception of Lisa Rinna, her ‘only friend left,’ according to reports.

During Erika Jayne’s legal challenges, her friendship with her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars was put to the test.

Only one of Erika’s Bravo co-stars, Lisa Rinna, is on speaking terms with her. Because the others criticized Erika in previous episodes, the 58-year-old reality star is said to be the only one remaining among Erika’s friends.

“Lisa is the only friend left,” a source told Page Six, “because this week’s program is difficult for her to watch with some of the women making fun of her.”

When the actors get again later this week for a reunion program, it’s uncertain if the drama between them will be addressed. The reunion is scheduled to bring together Erika, Rinna, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

The friction between Erika and her co-stars has been building all season, according to the publication, notably after she instructed Stracke to “shut the f–k up” during a furious argument at Kathy Hilton’s house.

Erika told Stracke, “I have enough difficulties.” “I only have enough capacity for the things that are truly important, and your opinion of me is irrelevant.”

Erika’s “ignorance” about her husband, Tom Girardi, allegedly stealing money from his clients, according to Stracke, is “not an excuse.” When Kemsley spoke with Erika about the same topic, Erika found herself at odds with him.

During their conversation, Kemsley stated that she would support Erika “until the final end,” but that reading about the victims and orphans was “extremely difficult to accept.” The cast “never had any idea” that Kemsley was involved in the incident, according to Kemsley.

“Then why are you torturing me about it?” says the narrator. Erika retaliated with a shot.

Erika and Beauvais were at differences in another episode of Bravo’s series, with Erika accusing Beauvais of “betraying” their friendship by revealing that her estranged spouse still calls her “daily” despite their divorce. Erika’s rage, according to an unidentified insider, is directed towards the producers.

“They clipped and pasted it to make it look like she was unhappy, but she was actually upset that Garcelle was told what to say three times and she fell for it,” the source told the publication. “They had three separate discussions about the same subject.”

Erika posted a selfie of herself and Rinna on Instagram two weeks ago. Except for a kiss mark emoji, she didn’t add a caption. Rinna responded with a red and the word “Thelma.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.