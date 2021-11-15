Erika Jayne has no plans to remarry and is dating a lawyer following her divorce from Tom Girardi.

Erika Jayne wants to date a wealthy man, but she doesn’t think she’ll ever be in a committed relationship with a lawyer like her ex-husband Tom Girardi.

TMZ grabbed the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 50, while she was exiting French-Mediterranean restaurant Bistro Jolie in Los Angeles over the weekend, and she became honest about her hopes for dating and marriage during her pending divorce from Girardi, 82.

Jayne stopped for a time before responding, “That’s a good question,” when a photographer asked if she would ever consider dating a lawyer like Girardi again.

“I doubt it,” Jayne says.