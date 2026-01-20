Erika Jayne Finds New Love with Former Delta Force Operator

Erika Jayne, the reality TV star known for her show “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” has confirmed her romance with retired U.S. Army Special Operations Sergeant Major John “Shrek” McPhee, a former member of the elite Delta Force unit. This marks a significant shift in her personal life following her tumultuous divorce from lawyer Tom Girardi, signaling a new chapter for the 54-year-old singer and television personality.

The Unexpected Match

McPhee, who spent over two decades in the U.S. Army, earned his nickname “The Sheriff of Baghdad” during his service in Iraq, where he gained a reputation for his tactical expertise. Since retiring, he founded SOB Tactical, a company that trains civilians and law enforcement in survival and combat shooting.

Despite their vastly different backgrounds—Erika, the glamorous pop star, and John, the gritty combat veteran—the couple’s connection blossomed after meeting by chance in London. Their initial meeting led to a dinner, followed by a manicure date, and eventually, paparazzi photos that forced Erika to publicly confirm their relationship in July 2025.

In contrast to her past, where she was caught in a transactional marriage, Erika describes McPhee as a “nice man” who makes her feel safe—a sentiment that marks a shift towards a relationship built on mutual respect and strength rather than status.

A Solid Foundation Amidst Reality TV Chaos

Though McPhee’s appearances on “The Real Housewives” have been brief, insiders suggest that his grounded nature and military background could be exactly what Erika needs. While critics question whether he can survive the high-pressure world of reality TV, one source close to the production notes that his experience in real combat makes him unfazed by the trivial drama typical of the show’s dinner parties.

“He’s seen real war,” the source explained. “A dinner party argument about crystal stemware isn’t going to rattle him.” This resilience could prove to be an asset for Erika as she navigates the often tumultuous and public world of reality television, where maintaining a sense of self can be a struggle.

For Erika, this relationship may be less about celebrity and more about finding stability and sanctuary in the company of someone who is unaffected by fame. In the chaotic world of reality TV, McPhee’s presence offers her a sense of peace and protection that has been hard to come by in her previous high-profile relationships.