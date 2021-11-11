Erika Jayne claims that every girl enjoys a “Guy With Money,” and she encourages you to slide into her DM.

Erika Jayne has indicated that she is ready to start a new relationship following her divorce from her ex-husband, former attorney Tom Girardi.

The singer also mentioned that every lady adores wealthy men and encouraged them to add her to their DMs (referring to direct message facility on social media platforms like Instagram).

On Wednesday, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star told TMZ that she is searching for someone with money and intelligence, and that appearances aren’t important.

“I think every female, you know, prefers a rich guy,” she continued, according to PageSix.

On the “Extra” show, she made the remark while talking about her love life with Teddi Mellencamp. After her divorce, the 50-year-old singer stated that “life is good” and that “everything seems to be heading in the right path.” Given that her divorce is still pending and she is currently embroiled in legal wrangling, the host asked the singer if “every guy wants to know what’s going on?” “Slide into my DMs and you’ll find out,” Jayne said. The host used the chance to ask Jayne what she should do if no one is sliding into her DMs, to which she replied, “Get a divorce!” with a smile. Jayne also hinted that she will return to music soon, despite the fact that her most recent music video, “Xxpen$ive,” was published in 2017. “I sincerely hope so. I’d like to go see a show. I want to get out and around. COVID has changed everything, and it will reemerge in the future “She informed the news organization.

During the conversation, she spoke about her fellow “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member Dorit Kemsley, who was the victim of a home invasion last month.

Jayne commended Kemsley, saying, “I’m astonished by her strength and how she’s continued to show up.” “As a friend group, we know each other very well, and to witness one of us suffer through that type of trauma is sad.” In terms of her personal life, Jayne married Girardi in 1999. In November 2020, the singer filed for divorce and asked for spousal support.