Eric Lynch, an activist and historian, was hailed as a “inspiration” to the community.

People have been remembering Eric Scott Lynch’s life and legacy since his death on November 1st.

Many honors have been paid to Eric for his work as a union organizer and a crusader against racism and inequality.

Eric desired a number of things, including acknowledgement for the slave trade’s legacy, which continue to affect the Black community today, as well as fair pay and workplace safety as a trade unionist.

Eric’s life began in Liverpool’s Newington Street in 1932. Born in Barbados to a Barbadian father and a Black British mother with Barbadian ancestry.

He dropped out of school at the age of 14 since he couldn’t read or write and had to educate himself. From the ashes of his substandard education, he rose to become a revered and respected figure. Eric went on to become a teacher, an educator, and a warrior for Black and working-class people’s rights.

Andrew, his son, told The Washington Newsday: “He persuaded Liverpool to face up to its role as the slave trade’s epicenter and the busiest of all slaver sea ports. As a result, the city was forced to issue an official apology for its role in the slave trade “..

Eric was named Citizen of the Honour by Liverpool City Council nine years after his apologies in 1999. Eric was also honored by the Transport and General Workers Union with a coveted gold medal for his labor activism.

Andrew stated, ” “He wanted working-class people to have jobs and be compensated properly for their efforts, as well as to have their safety and welfare guaranteed by law.

“He desired honor for our forefathers who died as a result of slavery and whose lives were cut short. He desired that their power and culture be recognized.

“Instead of those who enslaved us, he wanted enslaved people and their descendants to be valued and remembered.

“For the previous 300 years, he wanted Black people to be acknowledged and recognized as an integral part of the life and progress of this city.”

Eric started giving slavery tours in Liverpool decades ago, guiding school children, adults, students, and visitors around the city. He'd explain and demonstrate Liverpool's connections to the slave trade.