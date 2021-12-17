Eric Clapton was successful in his lawsuit against a woman whose husband purchased a bootleg of his CD.

After a lady sought to sell her husband’s CD on eBay for $11.20, a German court found in favor of Eric Clapton, an English blues guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter.

Clapton performed a live concert in the 1990s, and the CD was a recording of that performance. The 55-year-old woman from Düsseldorf claims she was unaware that attempting to sell the CD was prohibited. Her spouse apparently bought the CD in a department store in 1987.

On Wednesday, the court dismissed her appeal, siding with the famous rock musician and ruling that it didn’t matter that she didn’t buy the CD or that she had no idea selling it was illegal. According to the German news agency DW, the injunction will oblige her to pay both parties’ legal bills.

Clapton’s guitar was just auctioned for $600,000 dollars.

Clapton has recently been in the news for his anti-vax stance, despite being widely recognized as one of the most influential guitarists of all time. He created “Stand and Deliver,” an anti-lockdown and anti-mask song with Van Morrison, and has indicated that he will not play at venues that need vaccines or masks.

His net worth is estimated to be between $250 million and $450 million, according to reports.