Episodes 62-64 of the Digimon Adventure are now available with titles, summaries, and release dates.

The Chosen Children and their Digimon partner are in for new adventures. Sora and Piyomon will collaborate with Neamon, Junkmon, and the rest of the Digimons to transform the wastelands into a Digimon paradise.

Shakkoumon, on the other hand, attacks them. Taichi and Agumon will face a Digimon named Valkyrimon in forthcoming “Digimon Adventure” episodes.

Wikimon, a Twitter user, has released the synopses, titles, and publication dates for the forthcoming episodes.

The title of Episode 62 is “Shakkoumon’s Tears,” and it will air on August 22.

“Sora and Piyomon arrive at cultivated area after her Digivice and assist Neamon, Junkmon, Muchomon, and the others in cultivating the wastelands. They hope to develop that area into a Digimon paradise in the future. There, they meet up with Taichi and Agumon. However, Shakkoumon, who was sleeping beneath the cultivated soil, awakens by chance and begins to rampage,” according to the Episode 62 synopsis.

“Taichi and Greymon fight Shakkoumon, but Greymon is struck by its strike and reverts to Agumon, leaving Sora and Garudamon to fight Shakkoumon on their own. Shakkoumon’s “memories of the old war” flood their minds during the combat. It said, “They are recollections of a tragedy that occurred during a long ago intense struggle between Shakkoumon and the Cupimon that sealed it away.”

On August 29, the episode 63, titled “The Crest of Courage,” will air.

“Taichi and Agumon arrive at a fascinating castle,” says the narrator. Valkyrimon, who is waiting for them there, separates Taichi from Agumon and sends him alone to an unknown land inhabited by vicious Digimon. Taichi, perplexed by what has just occurred, saves a Baby. Botamon is being pursued by Goburimon and is looking for a means to escape. While protecting Botamon without Agumon, Taichi faces one challenge after another. “What is Valkyrimon’s objective?” read the synopsis

The Angels’ Determination is the title of Episode 64, which will premiere on September 5.

“The Chosen Children, beginning with Taichi, reunite at the Great Tree of Information once more. What is the answer that they have been brought to now that they have located the key to unraveling the riddle of the Crests? The reality behind their trip is ultimately revealed,” according to the synopsis.

“In the meantime, odd things start to happen in the Digital World. The terrain disintegrates, violating all physical rules, and a white space arises. It’s a foreshadowing of the impending “Great Catastrophe.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.