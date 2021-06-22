Episode Recap: Where Do We Go From Here on ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’?

The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 finale broadcast on Hulu on June 16. The show manages to end on a cliffhanger at the end of each season. The latest season finale is no exception, with practically every character’s arc up in the air at the end of “The Wilderness.”

[Warning: This page includes spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 10.]

In ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ June has a hard time letting go of Fred.

June (Elisabeth Moss) struggles with the idea that Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) would soon be free thanks to his plea deal at the start of the episode. Her husband Luke (O-T Fagbenle) attempts to console her, while Moira (Samira Wiley), June’s best friend, wants to organize for June to fly to Geneva to protest Fred.

June says Moira, “Perhaps what he’s providing them is more valuable than what he took from me,” knowing that battling Fred legally is fruitless.

June confides in Emily (Alexis Bledel) that she can’t bear the thought of losing Fred. Emily understands June’s wrath more than Moira, Luke, and Rita (Amanda Brugel), which allows June to realize that as much as she wants to be a good mother and wife, she is not in a place where she can just move on.

While Fred debriefs as an intelligence asset, his wife Serena Joy Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) discusses her eventual freedom with Fred with Mark Tuello (Sam Jaeger), prompting Mark to remind her that she is still in captivity indefinitely. Mark stares at her with contempt as she mentions living as a family with Fred, realizing that she will never atone for her or Fred’s sins.

In ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ June has Fred returned to Gilead.

June meets with Fred before his flight to try to get closure…